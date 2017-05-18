Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Micah Stampley, Tim Godfrey, Mike Obasuyi, Onos amongst others invades Benin City for the Road Side Church 2, themed #Euphoria!

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The City of Benin, Nigeria would be agog for Christ with booming praise concerts come the 19th to 21st of May, 2017 as Mike Obasuyi of Deglorious Ministers and Tim Godfrey of Rox Nation takes church…

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.