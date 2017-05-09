Michelle Obama congratulates this year’s graduates – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Michelle Obama congratulates this year's graduates
Former First Lady Michelle Obama went on Good Morning America to congratulate the class of 2017 Monday morning. In a taped message to the newly graduating class, she said: 'I want to congratulate you for reaching higher to get the education you need …
