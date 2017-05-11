Microsoft is laying the foundation for a sci-fi future at Build 2017
Microsoft Build is a developer conference, and focuses on technical announcements that most people won’t understand. That doesn’t make it unimportant – instead, Build is arguably more relevant than ever.
The post Microsoft is laying the foundation for a sci-fi future at Build 2017 appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!