Microsoft keeps refining Windows Store with Fall Creators Update, new apps

During the second BUILD 2017 keynote, Terry Myerson talked about Windows Store, and what the Fall Creators Update feature upgrade will bring. He indicated that Visual Studio Mobile Center will finally support Microsoft’s UWP platform.

The post Microsoft keeps refining Windows Store with Fall Creators Update, new apps appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

