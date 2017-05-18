Microsoft to launch datacentre in Africa to boost economy
by Omoleye Omoruyi Software giant, Microsoft, has announced plans to establish datacenter in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. This announcement continues…
Read » Microsoft to launch datacentre in Africa to boost economy on YNaija
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!