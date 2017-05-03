Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is a Trojan horse to sneak Windows 10 S into your life

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Opinion, Technology | 0 comments

Microsoft is raising more questions than it’s answering by shipping Windows 10 S on its new Surface Laptop. Is it just about education? Or is it a secret play to change what users expect from Windows?

The post Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is a Trojan horse to sneak Windows 10 S into your life appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.