Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update looks fantastic, but will anyone care?

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Opinion, Technology | 0 comments

Microsoft is turning Windows 10 into a central hub to tie everyone’s devices together, but it needs users to buy in for its vision to succeed. So far, the company hasn’t enjoyed much success.

The post Microsoft’s Windows 10 update looks fantastic, but will anyone care? appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.