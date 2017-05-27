Mid-term: Projects galore, thumbs up for Ugwuanyi in Enugu

By Steve Onyebuchi

It has been a busy week for the government and people of Enugu State following avalanche of activities heralding the second year anniversary in office of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on May 29, 2017.

The week, under review, has indeed stirred celebration across the state especially in the rural areas where the dwellers witnessed the inauguration of 26 development projects executed by the state government to impact positively in their lives as true heroes of democracy.

Ranging from road to water and rural electrification projects to scattered all over the nooks and crannies of the state, the residents were amazed by the pace in which the projects were executed, despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

It could be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi in consideration of the fact that the majority of the people reside in the rural areas, during his inaugural address graciously promised that his administration will pay a special attention to rural development to open up the rural areas to make lives more meaningful for the dwellers as well as expand the state’s socio-economic potentials for the overall benefit of the state.

This governor’s vision saw to the massive infrastructural development going on in the state especially in the rural areas and satellite towns.

In November 2015, Gov. Ugwuanyi in determination to fulfill his campaign promises flagged off the construction of eight road projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The exercise, which was in line with the governor’s new ethos of leadership, no doubt, marked the commencement of a new chapter of aggressive road development in Enugu State. It ushered in a new vista for good governance and infrastructural development.

Many who were abreast with the adverse effect of the economic downturn doubted the possibility of the governor actualizing such gigantic vision for the state.

It must have come as a pleasant surprise to them that in less than six months after the flag off ceremony, some of the eight roads such as Nike Lake road, 9th Mile Corner bypass and Abakpa Nike road were completed.

The feat was, no doubt, a clear indication of the governor’s unprecedented commitment to providing the dividends of democracy for the well-being of the people.

In October 2016, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in keeping with its vision, simultaneously flagged off 35 development projects across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state. This was in fulfillment of its promise to execute a development project worth at least N100 million in each of the state’s 17 councils.

In less than eight months, it was a jubilant experience for the residents of the state to witness the simultaneous commissioning of 26 projects out of the 35, as part of the activities marking the governor’s second year in office.

The members of the host communities who trooped out in their numbers to witness the events were visibly elated and eulogized the governor for his vision in bringing development closer to their doorsteps and giving them a sense of belonging.

Commissioning the projects, which comprised 20 roads, 2 rural electrification and 4 boreholes, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the various sites by members of the state Executive Council, stated that the events were another practical demonstration of his administration’s determination and capacity to fulfill its promises to the people of the State, despite the severe economic constraints facing the country today.

The governor, who appreciated the support and enthusiasm of the people of the state, reassured them of his administration’s commitment to deliver more dividends of democracy.

According to him, “by the grace of God and to His eternal glory, we are here, eight months later, to celebrate the completion of these projects and simultaneously commission them for the use and enjoyment of our people in all the local government areas of the state”.

It is pertinent to note, that while all these massive projects were going on, the state government has remained regular in the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions for pensioners and still fulfills its promises in other sphere of development, such as security, peace initiatives, education, agriculture, health, investment drive, among others.

As also part of the mid-term anniversary’s activities, Gov. Ugwuanyi a few days ago in keeping faith with his commitment to the peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry launched the state’s Neighborhood Endowment Fund and presented security equipment to registered Neighborhood Watch groups to enhance their services.

The event which was graced by the GOC 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. L. A. Adegboye; the state’s Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed; the State Director of State Security Services (SSS), represented by the Deputy Director, S. Alao; the Commander, Nigerian Airforce Base, represented by Squadron Leader, H. E Godos; the Commander, NDLEA, Enugu, Barr. Anthony Nkem Ohanyere; the Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mrs. Kalu Ukwuorie; Customs Area Controller Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command represented by the Deputy Controller, G.G Danaan and the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) represented by the Deputy Corps Commander, Everistus Ebeniro, among others, earned the governor commendations from notable institutions such as the Nigerian police and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

While the police force, through the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his untiring commitment towards the peace and security of the state, the state’s CAN secretary, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa praised the governor for his good works and entrenchment of peace and security in the state and described him as a church-friendly leader and a blessing to the church in particular and humanity in general.

The police commissioner equally scored Enugu state high on initiation of innovative programmes aimed at complementing the efforts of security agencies in combating crimes and securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

He promised that the police will partner the vigilante groups and the state government to actualize their set objectives and advised members of the Neighborhood Watch to be law abiding and submit themselves to the various security agencies at various local governments, in order to collaborate with them to win the fight against crime and other security challenges.

According to the police commissioner, “Your Excellency, I commend you for these giant strides aimed at maintaining peace and security. As you all know, security of lives and property is the first and most important dividend of democracy. We are going to give you maximum cooperation to ensure that Enugu remains safe and we are all here to ensure that this administration succeeds. We should know that indeed Enugu State is in the hands of God”.

Also commenting further on the governor’s giant strides, the CAN secretary said: “You are church-friendly and we cannot thank you enough. There was a time when we used to sleep in the church after night vigils because of crime rates. But today we can sleep with our two eyes closed and during the night vigil nobody can invade us anymore and we hold our night vigils freely and return home safely. The church is thankful to God because of a man like you”.

It is obvious, from the foregoing, that people of Enugu State are experiencing a new lease of life and are excited by the outstanding performance of their governor, who has entrusted Enugu State in the hands of God.

