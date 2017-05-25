MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar’s Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil – Reuters
Bloomberg
MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
Reuters
DUBAI, May 25 Shares of Qatar's largest property developer plunged 10 percent on Thursday after its shareholders gave preliminary approval to take the company private, while a dip in crude oil took the Saudi equity index lower in its final hour of trade.
