Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar’s Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil – Reuters

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
Reuters
DUBAI, May 25 Shares of Qatar's largest property developer plunged 10 percent on Thursday after its shareholders gave preliminary approval to take the company private, while a dip in crude oil took the Saudi equity index lower in its final hour of trade.
Middle East Shares Mostly Drop, Saudi Stocks Fall on Oil Prices While Qatar Feels Pressure from Ezdan HoldingNasdaq
Ezdan Falls Most in Qatar as Company Prepares to Go PrivateBloomberg

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.