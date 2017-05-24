Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miguna takes a swipe at Sonko and Kidero, calls them THUGS – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Miguna takes a swipe at Sonko and Kidero, calls them THUGS
TUKO.CO.KE
Former Raila Odinga adviser Miguna Miguna has launched a scathing attack against his antagonists in the race for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, Evans Kidero and Mike Sonko. Miguna who is seeking to unseat incumbent Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.