Miguna unveils former Laikipia student leader as running mate – The Star, Kenya

Miguna unveils former Laikipia student leader as running mate
Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna on Saturday unveiled former Laikipia University student leader as his running mate. Miguna unveiled James Gathungu 24, ahead of the August polls. Speaking to the media in Nairobi, Miguna said they will face off …
