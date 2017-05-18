Mike Sonko: This is what I will do for Nairobi city – The Standard
Mike Sonko: This is what I will do for Nairobi city
Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko is riding on populist pledges to shore up his bid for the Nairobi governor's seat. Thursday, the Jubilee Party nominees promised to do away with trade licences for small-scale traders and reduce land rates if Nairobians …
Jubilee desperately wants me out of office through 'project Igathe' – Kidero
