Mikel courts Tianjin Teda fans

Super Eagles and Tianjin Teda captain Mikel Obi has stated that his team will get it right in front of goal soon after the strikers failed to score in their first two games of the Chinese Super League.

The Jos-born star said the team will continue to work hard in training to make it happen.

“I think the team is gradually on track, I believe we will continue to work hard in training and the goals will follow,” Mikel told reporters.

The former Chelsea star played as a central defender in the last game and performed excellently.

Mikel’s club played out a scoreless draw at Jiangsu Suning on Friday after they lost their opening game 2-0.

They are now 13th on the table with a point after two matches.

