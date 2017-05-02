Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mikel Obi to miss crucial AFCON qualifiers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Mikel Obi to miss crucial AFCON qualifiers
NAIJ.COM
Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel will miss Nigeria's AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa on the 10 June in Uyo. The player's agent told Owngoalnigeria.com that his client will not be fit for the game as he has suffered a set back in the race
2019 AFCON qualifier: NFF to release 25-man Super Eagles squad this weekDaily Post Nigeria
Mikel Obi Captain could make Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South AfricaPulse Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.