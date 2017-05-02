Mikel Obi to miss crucial AFCON qualifiers – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Mikel Obi to miss crucial AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel will miss Nigeria's AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa on the 10 June in Uyo. The player's agent told Owngoalnigeria.com that his client will not be fit for the game as he has suffered a set back in the race …
