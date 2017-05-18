Mikel set to marry girlfriend in June

Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu is set to marry his long-term girlfriend on June 17, a week after the Super Eagles face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

According to information gathered by allnigeriasoccer.com, the Porto loanee will tie the knot in a ceremony in Asaba and has invited several Super Eagles stars to grace the occasion.

Mikel and his partner welcomed a baby boy, Stefano, in January; he has been dating her for more than two years, and she lived with him in Belgium during his loan spell with Club Brugge.

It is understood that the midfielder’s father and mother were in Portugal to herald the birth of their grandson.

Things are getting better and better for Mikel. He recently extended his contract with Porto until 2021 and has been invited to the Super Eagles for the first time in his career.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

