Posted on May 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Global superstar, Miley Cyrus releases her new single and music video for “Malibu” which is the first single off of Cyrus’ forthcoming album due for release later this year. The breezy pop-rock “Malibu” boasts a plucky guitar vamp and steady thumping drums that buoy Cyrus’ simple vocals and lovestruck lyrics. In the beach-themed video Miley […]

The post Miley Cyrus returns with New Single and Music Video “Malibu” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

