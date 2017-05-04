Miley Cyrus set to drop New Single “Malibu” on the 11th of May ahead of her 6th Studio Album
American singer, songwriter and actress, Miley Ray Cyrus has revealed plans to drops her 6th studio album. The “Wrecking Ball” crooner last dropped an album in 2015, pairing up with Flaming Lips for “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” For the new album, she is gearing up to release it’s lead single “Malibu” on May 11. Speaking […]
