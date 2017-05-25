Militants Abduct 6 Students From Lagos State Model Secondary School In Epe – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Militants Abduct 6 Students From Lagos State Model Secondary School In Epe
SaharaReporters.com
A gang of militants, early on Thursday morning, struck at Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, abducting six students from the boys' hostel. Earlier in the week, the kidnappers had written to the school, informing the authorities of their plan to …
BREAKING: 6 students kidnapped in Lagos secondary school
Breaking: Six students kidnapped in Epe
Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School, Abduct Four Students
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!