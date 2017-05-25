Pages Navigation Menu

Militants Abduct 6 Students From Lagos State Model Secondary School In Epe – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Militants Abduct 6 Students From Lagos State Model Secondary School In Epe
A gang of militants, early on Thursday morning, struck at Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, abducting six students from the boys' hostel. Earlier in the week, the kidnappers had written to the school, informing the authorities of their plan to
BREAKING: 6 students kidnapped in Lagos secondary schoolNAIJ.COM
Breaking: Six students kidnapped in EpeVanguard
Gunmen Storm Lagos Model School, Abduct Four StudentsTHISDAY Newspapers
The Nation Newspaper
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

