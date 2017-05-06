Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Militants invade Nigerian marine police base, kill one police sergeant

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected militants have attacked the marine police base in Iwopin community in Ogun Waterside local government area, killing one policeman. The victims was identified as Segun Akinola, a sergeant. The heavily armed militants stormed the base on Thursday night, and shot two other policemen, witnesses say. The attackers left with a police gun boat. A …

The post Militants invade Nigerian marine police base, kill one police sergeant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.