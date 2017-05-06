Militants invade Nigerian marine police base, kill one police sergeant
Suspected militants have attacked the marine police base in Iwopin community in Ogun Waterside local government area, killing one policeman. The victims was identified as Segun Akinola, a sergeant. The heavily armed militants stormed the base on Thursday night, and shot two other policemen, witnesses say. The attackers left with a police gun boat. A …
The post Militants invade Nigerian marine police base, kill one police sergeant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!