Military Claims On Coup Plot Not Correct – Akande

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande has faulted the claim by the military of consultation with some of its officers to effect a change of government in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Iwo shortly after he presided over the 2017 Distinguished Role Model Award of The Wings Schools, Iwo in honour of Late Ben Adisa Akinola, Akande said the military was being economical with the truth.

According to him, it was absurd for the military to lay such a claim while the perpetrators are still walking freely adding that if actually something of such happened, the military would have acted professionally.

Akande who blamed the political and economic woes of the country on a lot of deficiencies in the Nigerian constitution noted that the 1999 constitution had created unwarranted challenges not only to Nigeria but to its federating components.

His words: “Nigeria constitution (1999) which serves as a platform for social economic inequality and now constitutes the major obstacle to peace among various generating country.

“Those who wrote the constitution did not realize that political denomination and subjugation breed revolt, community disharmony and national insecurity.

