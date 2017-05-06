Millennials Discuss Racism, Interracial Dating, Religion & More Issues affecting African-Australians | WATCH Episodes 1 -3 of Say it Loud
Say It Loud is a panel-based web series that seeks to discuss and resolve current issues that are important to millennials of Australia’s African and Indigenous communities. Born out of a desire to hear the black voices in Australian media, Say It Loud seeks to remedy the lack of representation for this demographic. The show […]
