Min­is­ter Tumwe­baze to be sum­moned by Par­lia­ment over SIMs

Kampala, Uganda| PWATCH UG| The Speaker of Par­lia­ment Re­becca Kadaga has vowed to com­mit ICT Min­is­ter Frank Tumwe­baze to the Rules Com­mit­tee for con­tempt on the deadlines for SIM-Card reg­is­tra­tion

Kadaga says that Uganda’s Ex­ec­u­tive has dis­re­spected the voices of the peo­ple. “This is un­ac­cept­able and can­not go un­chal­lenged,” she said.

“Ever since the is­sue of reg­is­tra­tion started, he has not had the cour­tesy to reach the House and to reach the coun­try…he has not even un­der­stood, not even to hear the dif­fi­cul­ties the peo­ple of this coun­try through their elected rep­re­sen­ta­tives,”said Kadaga after Tumwebaze announced that government would go ahead with the scheduled deadline of May 19 midnight to switch off unregistered or unverified SIM-cards.

Kadaga de­scribed Tumwe­baze’s ac­tion as “a high level of ar­ro­gance” and that the Min­is­ter, “acted in to­tal dis­re­gard, dis­re­spected and dis­dain” by insisting to switch­ off un­reg­is­tered sim­cards.

On Thurs­day, Par­lia­ment adopted a mo­tion pre­sented by the Leader of Op­po­si­tion Win­nie Ki­iza, to urge gov­ern­ment to ex­tend the dead­line of SIM-card reg­is­tra­tion to a pe­riod not more than one year.

