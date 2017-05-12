Minimum wage: Nigeria risks industrial crisis — Textile workers

By Ben Agande

KADUNA—National Union of Textiles, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, yesterday, warned that Nigeria risks national industrial crisis except governments at all levels give due attention to the critical issue of compensation of workers by raising the minimum wage as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, Mr Isa Aremu, Secretary General of Industrial Global Union, said Nigerian workers were not only hungry but also legitimately angry.

Aremu, who also spoke on the recent change in the leadership of the Pension Commission, warned that the commission should not be turned into a dumping ground for failed politicians, saying the recent change in the leadership of the commission should be revisited.

The post Minimum wage: Nigeria risks industrial crisis — Textile workers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

