Minimum Wage: Reps Committed To Payment Of Salaries – Dogara

The House of Representatives yesterday declared its support for the immediate review of the National Minimum Wage to reflect current realities of the country’s economy.

This is as it commended the organised labor, and representatives of workers who have continued to put in their best in order for Nigeria to experience progress.

The declaration follows protest and sudden disruption of the May Day celebration by aggrieved workers in Abuja.

In a motion under matter of urgent public importance on the need to appreciate the efforts and resilience of Nigerian workers in commemoration of the May Day celebration, the House hailed the workers who despite lean resources, worsened by the decline in the economy and a myriad of other challenges, have been resilient in the discharge of their duties.

Mover of the motion, Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi in his debate expressed worry that the economic recession has hit hard on the average Nigerian worker with massive depreciation of worker’s purchasing power, job loss, unpaid salaries and benefits.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

