Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mining minister fired

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President John Magufuli of Tanzania on Wednesday fired the mining minister and the chief of the state-run mineral audit agency.

They were sacked after receiving a report into whether mining companies were under-declaring the value of their exports.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The president’s decision, announced in a speech, signals an escalation of tensions between the government and the industry, which has denied engaging in tax evasion. Mining accounts for about four per cent of Tanzania’s gross domestic product.

John Magufuli

Magufuli, nicknamed “the Bulldozer” for his strict leadership style, launched a reform drive soon after he was elected by dismissing dozens of senior public officials over allegations of corruption and inefficiency.

He sacked the country’s information minister, the first cabinet change since taking office in late 2015.

Also, in April, Magufuli sacked nearly 10,000 civil servants for having fake education certificates.

The post Mining minister fired appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.