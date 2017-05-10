Minister absolves NDDC ‘s MD of blame

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Usani Usani, has dismissed as untrue allegations that he blamed the current board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for some shoddy jobs in Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement, the Minister said there was no way he could link the Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Nsima Ekere, with the poor jobs when it was clear he assumed office not too long ago, noting that several projects in the region predated his assumption of office

“It is reminiscent of simple reasoning to note that we cannot blame a five-month old management for the deeds that span more than one decade,” he said.

Chiefs Edet Nkpubre and Sunny Jackson also said it was cheap blackmail to connect the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Ekere with poor projects in Akwa Ibom, adding that he should be commended for taking steps to redress failures of the past.

They recalled that Mr Ekere recently gave a marching order to contractors to go back to site as part of measures to effectively audit all ongoing projects of the commission in the region.

The post Minister absolves NDDC ‘s MD of blame appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

