Minister absolves NDDC ‘s MD of blame

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Usani Usani, has dismissed as untrue allegations that he blamed the current board of the Niger Delta Development Commission,  NDDC, for some shoddy jobs in Akwa Ibom   State.

From left, SSA Media to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu; Minister for Niger Delta Development, Pastor Usani Uguru; Minister for Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma; Minister for Trade and Industries, Mr. Okechukwu Elenama and the SGF, Mr. David Babachir Lawal discussing during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

In a statement, the Minister said there was no way he could link the Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Nsima Ekere, with the poor jobs when it was clear he assumed office not too long ago, noting that several projects in the region predated his assumption of office

“It is reminiscent of simple reasoning to note that we cannot blame a five-month old management for the deeds that span more than one decade,” he said.

Chiefs Edet Nkpubre and Sunny Jackson also said it was cheap blackmail to connect the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Ekere with poor projects in Akwa Ibom, adding that he should be commended for taking steps to redress failures of the past.

They recalled that   Mr Ekere recently gave a marching order to contractors to go back to site as part of measures to effectively audit all ongoing projects of the commission in the region.

