Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister advocates building productive, inclusive economy

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is building a productive Nigerian economy for a sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The Minister said this while speaking on Sunday at “The Platform” hosted by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos. She said that the Federal Government was calling for […]

The post Minister advocates building productive, inclusive economy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.