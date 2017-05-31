Pages Navigation Menu

Why no entitlement for military personnel who die in action —Olonisakin – Vanguard

Posted on May 31, 2017


Why no entitlement for military personnel who die in action —Olonisakin
ABUJA — Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has blamed inability of the military to provide statutory entitlement to soldiers who either die or are wounded in action on the nation's current constitution, saying the country's existing
