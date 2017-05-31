Why no entitlement for military personnel who die in action —Olonisakin – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why no entitlement for military personnel who die in action —Olonisakin
Vanguard
ABUJA — Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has blamed inability of the military to provide statutory entitlement to soldiers who either die or are wounded in action on the nation's current constitution, saying the country's existing …
Defence chief, minister support amendment of Armed Forces Act
Minister, CDS Seek Repeal Of Armed Forces Act
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!