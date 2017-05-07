Pages Navigation Menu

Minister expresses optimism on release of more Chibok girls

Posted on May 7, 2017

The Minister of  Communications, Adebayo Shittu,  on Sunday expressed optimism  that  more Chibok girls would be released soon.

He spoke in Ibadan at  the 3rd General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West (MUSWEN).

No fewer than 82 Chibok girls were released by the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, on Saturday.

The minister said more of the girls held hostage by the insurgents would be  set free   as government was  adopting the same method used in brokering the earlier releases.

Shittu also said that the president needed  the prayers  of Nigerians in regaining his health as well as  tackling the challenges  confronting the citizenry.

He said the current administration was averse to propaganda, adding that it was diligently working hard to put the country on the path of growth and development.

“ It is now clear that Buhari has come today and you know that his body language is enough to get things working in a better way.

“Electricity has improved, price of petroleum products  has  stabilised, corruption has reduced  to the barest minimum, Boko Haram is no longer in control of  territories  and the Niger Delta issue  has been resolved,’’ Shittu said.

Shittu also said that for the first time in the history of  the country, telecommunication   contributed  about 10 per cent to Nigeria’s  GDP.

The President of  MUSWEN, Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola, in his remarks,  urged government at all levels to do more for the people.

Babalola advised the Federal Government in particular to quicken the pace of work on its social investment programme, saying it could help improve the economic  wellbeing of  citizens.

He enjoined all Nigerians to pray for  good health for  the president and all  leaders  in the quest to promote development.

Babalola also  rallied support for the anti-graft war, saying  corruption had  been a major factor that had  not allowed Nigeria to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations.

Dignitaries at the occasion included  Justice Tijani Babalakin and  Abdul-Jabar Ajibola, the Chairman of the Board of  Trustees  of MUSWEN.

Also present was  Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, the President-General of the League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta.

 

