Minister introduces charter to transform ‘white male dominated’ defence industry – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Minister introduces charter to transform 'white male dominated' defence industry
Times LIVE
Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula wants greater involvement of women and young black South Africans in the country's multi-billion rand defence industry. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. To achieve this‚ Mapisa …
South Africa: Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula – Defence and Military Veterans Dept Budget Vote 2017/18
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!