Minister suspends chieftaincy related appointments in FCT

Mr Muhammed Bello, Minister, Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), has suspended all chieftaincy related appointments in traditional institutions in the territory.

According to a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the suspension was contained in a recent circular released by the Office of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr Babatope Ajakaiye.

Ajakaiye added that the suspension was as a result of complaints, petitions and legal tussles among interested parties.

The administration lamented that issues relating to appointment and installation into traditional positions in the FCT has sometimes led to situations that were inimical to peaceful coexistence in some of these communities.

“It had become pertinent to emphasize the provision of the FCT Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Act, 2007, which states that “upon the death, resignation or deposition of any Chief or Traditional Ruler, of a kind referred in sub-section (1) of this section.

“The Minister may approve as the successor to such office of a Chief or Traditional Ruler as the case may be, by any person appointed in that behalf by the persons charged with the responsibility of appointing persons to the office or Chief or Traditional Ruler in accordance with the provisions of any order made by the Minister after consultation with the Department of Local Government Administration.

“Consequently, all issues of appointments, installation and turbanning of district, village and ward heads have been suspended until further notice’’, the FCTA said.

The post Minister suspends chieftaincy related appointments in FCT appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

