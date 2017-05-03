Ministerial Nominee: Ocheni Cleared Over Professorial Appointment

The Kogi State University (KSU) Anyigba, has declared that the professorial appointment of Kogi ministerial nominee, Stephen Ikani Ocheni, followed due process, calling on the general public to disregard an online publication making round which they described as “faceless” with the aim to tarnish the reputation of the school.

According to the University, the procedure used in appointing Prof. Ocheni was the same as that used in appointing other Professors in the University.

A statement signed by the registrar/Secretary of council Dr. Yunusa Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday , said that between 19th and 21st May, 2014, the KSU appointments and promotions committee considered and recommended the appointment of the then Dr. Ocheni as a Professor.

The statement read in part: “K.S.U has always recruited from time to time to meet its accreditation requirements. In its bid to meet one of such requirements, the Vice Chancellor received an application from the then Dr. S.I. Ocheni for appointment as a Professor. In line with the due process procedure, the application was minuted to the Dean of Management Sciences in the Faculty of Management Sciences for comments. The Dean positively recommended the application.

“The Vice Chancellor constituted a prima facie Panel comprising the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin), Professor Z. Apata as Chairman, three other Professors, representative of the Registrar and Establishments Officer, (SS) who served as secretary. The panel interviewed Dr. Ocheni to the position of Professor and Dr. H Iwarere as Reader. The interview was conducted on 26th September, 2013. Dr. Ocheni scored a total of 72.5 and was found appointable as a Professor subject to positive external assessment of his scholarly publications.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

