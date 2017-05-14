Ministers fingered in youth fund saga – The Zimbabwe Standard
Ministers fingered in youth fund saga
The Zimbabwe Standard
Millions of dollars under the Youth Development Fund have gone down the drain, looted by youths from mostly Zanu PF and MDC-T who fooled the banks with phantom project proposals to get money from the fund. By VENERANDA LANGA. Saviour …
