Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ministers fingered in youth fund saga – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwe Standard

Ministers fingered in youth fund saga
The Zimbabwe Standard
Millions of dollars under the Youth Development Fund have gone down the drain, looted by youths from mostly Zanu PF and MDC-T who fooled the banks with phantom project proposals to get money from the fund. By VENERANDA LANGA. Saviour …
[ 14th May 2017 ] 'South Africa raised Kasukuwere-Malema warning' Main NewsThe Zimbabwe Mail

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.