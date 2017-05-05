Ministry asks Shaanxi Mining Ghana to temporarily suspend operations – Graphic Online
|
Ministry asks Shaanxi Mining Ghana to temporarily suspend operations
Graphic Online
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has temporarily suspended the operations of Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited at Gbane in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region. As a result of that the company has asked its 500 workers to go home to …
