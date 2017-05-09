Miracle Boy! Chocolate City’s Dice Ailes is stylish in New Photos

Following the success of his latest single “Ella”, Chocolate City Music‘s Dice Ailes, a.k.a Miracle boy releases stylish new photos in various outfits. The photos were shot in Canada. See photos below: Director: Tee Tash Styled by: 6IXSIDEKICKS Photographer: 88EVERYTHING Editor: Omari J.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

