Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 edition of Miss USA

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment, News

The District of Columbia has won back-to-back Miss USA titles. Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip. She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest. The runner-up was Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, […]

