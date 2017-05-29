Pages Navigation Menu

Missile fired to Japan’s maritime economy zone by North Korea

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

North Korea test-fired a missile Monday into Japan’s maritime economic zone — the latest in a series of provocative launches that have heightened tensions over its nuclear weapons ambitions. It was the North’s third ballistic missile test in as many weeks and the 12th this year -– carried out in defiance of UN sanctions warnings …

