Missing lecturer found dead in hotel room

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—The remains of a senior lecturer at a North-Central state’s College of Education, was, yesterday, found in a hotel room days after he was declared missing by his family.

Before he went missing, the lecturer was at various times the institution’s Deputy Provost, Academics; Head, Department of Integrated Science and also that of Chemistry.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deceased had, few days back, gone out to visit a sick colleague, but failed to return home.

He said: “The development caused serious worry for members of our family, who, after searching for him around the town, reported the matter to the police.

“Days after, information filtered into town that a lifeless body had been found in one of the hotels in the town and the police, on getting there, discovered that it was his body.

“It was also discovered that the head of the deceased was swollen, with blood gushing through the mouth, suggesting that his head must have been smashed.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, an Assistant Superintendent, who confirmed the recovery, said investigations into the matter were ongoing.

