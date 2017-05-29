Pages Navigation Menu

Mixed grill as APC holds councillorship primaries in Lagos

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming local council poll in Lagos emerged in many areas on Monday, but disagreements led to postponement in some areas. The party had on Sunday announced that the councillorship primaries in the 377 Wards of its 57 local government areas would hold on Monday. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, chairman of the APC  Local Government Electoral Committee, who announced this on Sunday, had called on party members at the ward levels to make themselves available at the designated centres where the councillorship elections will hold.

