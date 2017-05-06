Mixed reactions as Mercy Aigbe confirms domestic violence

By Adetutu Adesoji

Nigerian screen goddess, Mercy Aigbe Gentry has confirmed that she was domestically violated by her husband Lanre Gentry. As expected Nigerians have reacted to the actress social media post. While some showed their sincere sympathy towards the mother of one, it is only normal for some to criticize and blame the victim regardless of her situation.

Fans have taken over Mercy’s instragram comment section to bare their minds positively and negatively.

The sympathizers commented thus, @fadekemymercy Dearest mercy, May God take control. Pls,don’t allow anyone to beat you like this anymore. I pray this will never happen again. If you have been dead nko?Once you notice the arguments is getting hotter, leave that scene at that moment. Argument or fight can happen at any time with anybody. Your life is more important, your kids need you strong and alive. @liliansawyerr Mrs Mercy so sorry you had to go thru this. You stayed too long in there and you allowed him to hit you severally. Thank God you woke up. I pray God will guide you and give you wisdom on how to go about it. Be well my lady. @abimbolaonabanjoIt is well with you, God will uphold you at this difficult times dear. He will give you the strength to go through these challenging times.

The not too friendly ones had these to say, @so_preciousclothingndesigns what the hell is the world turning into? Why come on social media to talk about your marital issues. This is very immature. People around you already know something happens between you and your hubby so why tell it to a world you have never met eye to eye? Majority of these people commenting encouraging words don’t like you and they are happy it’s happening to you. This is very immature. @2beesbeautyhome Drama oshi….. Imagine oooo….. How on earth do you want people to believe what you saying after you deceived them for years claiming your marriage was perfect…. You even granted an interview saying he never touched you…. Life drama….. @aik_aikay Hmmm… Too sad to hear, now 2.1m people nd more know you were just a punching bag to your “hubby”. Smh #celebritylife

