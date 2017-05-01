Mixed reactions trail May Day
As Nigerian workers marked Workers’ Day on Monday, mixed reactions have continued to trail the celebration across the country. In Katsina, no fewer than 500 youths took to the street in solidarity for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corrupt practices. From Katsina Government Reserved Areas and Round-About to the Emir of Katsina’s palace in […]
The post Mixed reactions trail May Day appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!