Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miyyetti Allah Vows To Challenge Benue’s Anti-open Grazing Law

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Taiwo Omotayo, Abuja
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani  socio-cultural association has vowed to challenge the  recently passed “Anti-Open Grazing Law” by the Benue State House of Assembly.
The group stated this at a press conference   in Abuja yesterday by its   national president, Alh. Abdullahi Bello Bodejo. The  group said the new law enacted by the Benue State government  was repressive, oppressive and fundamentally against the  pastoralists’ economic interest and constitutional rights.  Miyyeti Allah emphasised that the  action is a serious threat to peaceful coexistence.
“It is against this disturbing  background that our association view the current attempt by the Benue State government to criminalise our means of  economic livelihood of cattle rearing through the enactment  of an obnoxious law, the ‘Anti-open Grazing Law’, as the  most wicked act any government can do to us and our economic  interest.
“We want to state here that we reject  that repressive and oppressive law and will deploy all the necessary legal means as enshrined in the Nigerian  constitution to challenge it. We will mobilise our people to  resist any attempt to enslave them through this wicked  legislation ever contemplated in the history of our nation.
“Pastoralists, like all citizens of  Nigeria, have the right to move freely and to reside in any part of the country. They also have a right to own property  in any part of the country. And they enjoy the right of  freedom from discrimination like any other citizen of the  country.
“We view this oppressive law as  fundamentally going against our culture, economic interest  and constitutional rights. The National Assembly should   live up to their responsibility because the inter-state  movement of pastoralists is analogous to inter-state  commerce, which is an exclusive preserve of the legislative  powers of the National Assembly under item 62 of the  Exclusive Legislative List,” he said.
The group, therefore, called on the  minister of Justice, Inspector General of Police, Senate  President, Speaker House of Representative and traditional  rulers in the country to prevail over the Benue State  government and call it to order, adding that the new  legislation is nothing but a call to anarchy.

The post Miyyetti Allah Vows To Challenge Benue’s Anti-open Grazing Law appeared first on leadership.ng.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.