Mkhitaryan: I’m Still Adapting To English Football

Manchester United midfielder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is still adapting to football in England.

The Armenia international joined United from Dortmund for £26.3 million, but injury has plagued his first year in England.

Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league and five goals in the Europa league, but believes he has to improve in some areas.

“What have I learned? I think the pace, the quickness and the strength because, being here, you have to adapt to the English Premier League and to the football,” Mkhitaryan told Inside United. “That is what I am doing now.

“I am really different on the football pitch. I try to be like a beast or a monster! I fight for every ball and try to do my best.

“Outside of the pitch, I am more quiet and more humble, and I don’t like to be very aggressive or anything like that.”

The post Mkhitaryan: I’m Still Adapting To English Football appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

