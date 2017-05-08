MMG CEO, Ubi Franklin Spotted With An Unidentified Lady & Here Is What Fans Are Saying (Photos)

Actress Lilian Esoro’s estranged hubby, and CEO MMG, Ubi Franklin was spotted with an unidentified lady yesterday at the soft opening of what is assumed to be another branch of his Tilt Terrace restaurant in Lagos, after a branch of the restaurant in Lekki was opened last year for Lilian Esoro before their marriage fell apart.

Ubi shared photos and videos from the New Tilt Terrace, it was all cool until he dropped a photo of him holding a pretty young lady who wasn’t tagged or named in the IG post, this left fans enthralled.

Seems his fans are yearning for him to move on…Their reactions are after the cut

The post MMG CEO, Ubi Franklin Spotted With An Unidentified Lady & Here Is What Fans Are Saying (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

