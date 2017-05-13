G7 financial leaders reiterate FX pledges, vow more cyber cooperation – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
G7 financial leaders reiterate FX pledges, vow more cyber cooperation
Naija247news
Financial ministers and bank governors pose for a family photo during the G7 for Financial ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi. Financial leaders of seven leading world economies …
Finance, security top G-7 talks
Japan urges IMF to up watch on China
US fails to reassure Europe, Japan over 'Trumponomics'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!