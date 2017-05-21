Mob kills ‘abusive boyfriend’ – News24
|
Mob kills 'abusive boyfriend'
News24
Groblersdal – Two people were killed in two separate mob justice incidents in Limpopo over the weekend. At Hlogotlou members of the community hunted down and killed a man who allegedly abused his girlfriend, after he allegedly doused her in petrol and …
