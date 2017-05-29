Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Model Demands N97 million from Bank for using her Photo without Authorisation

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nneoma Anosike, 22, winner of Elite Model Look 2013 has dragged Wema Bank Plc. to court accusing it of using her photos for commercial purposes without her consent. According to Premium Times, she is seeking an order directing the defendant to pay N75 million for allegedly passing off her services. She is also seeking another N20 […]

The post Model Demands N97 million from Bank for using her Photo without Authorisation appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.