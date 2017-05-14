Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Modify whistle-blowing policy — Olugbodi

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Yinka Ajayi

Amid the ongoing anti-corruption fight by  the Buhari administration and the introduction of the whistle, blowing policy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Team Building International, TBI, Yinka Olugbodi,  has called on the federal and state governments as well as the private sector to modify the policy by enrolling the nation’s workforce on  executive retreats and workshops that would shape their attitude on anti-corruption and fraud prevention.

Speaking at a retreat  in Lagos tagged: ‘ Developing Integrity In The Work Place,’ Olugbodi commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s bold step in fighting corruption.

“ President Buhari has proved his zero tolerance for corruption  with  the confidence he showed in  the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu .The whistle-blowing policy may be the brain-child of the Buhari  administration but we are determined to help the  administration succeed by initiating laudable programmes in our bi-monthly and quarterly  retreats and workshops that would equip  the Nigerian executive workforce on the root of corruption, destructive habits  of corporations,  the whistle-blowing policy, fraud prevention and detection techniques and lots more. Our objective is to reinforce integrity values and principles, foster organizational climate that promote  high standard of ethical behavior, ensure behaviors of managers /supervisors to reflect integrity values and principles, and be able to link integrity to business decisions,” he stated.

Olugbodi charged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of Buhari as he attends to his failing health. “His determination to stop  corruption is unfailing, instead of the needless call for Buhari’s  resignation. Let us all as a nation be steadfast in our prayers for his quick recovery,” he added.

The post Modify whistle-blowing policy — Olugbodi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.