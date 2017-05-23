Moji Olaiya Burial: Tinubu Pays Money For Repatriation Of The Late Actress Corpse Who Died In Canada

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid the money for the repatriation of the corpse of popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya who died in Canada last week, to Nigeria.

A film maker and Publicity Secretary, Moji Olaiya Burial Committee, Yomi Fabiyi, posted on Instagram that Tinubu paid for the repatriation of the body of the late Nollywood actress who died last week in Canada.

Fabiyi wrote: “The Committee after due deliberation consulted our father and a National Grand Patron of our association (TAMPAN) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 21st May, 2017 to inform him of the demise of our colleague Moji Olaiya and that our humble unanimous decision is to have her body back, then given befitting burial and have her 2 months old daughter re-united with the family.

Today, Monday 22nd May, 2017, the Committee members, Adunola (Eldest daughter of Late Moji Olaiya) and 2 elder brothers of Late Moji Olaiya met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and he expressed his sympathy directly and gave adequate support that will cover the entire air-freight.

On behalf of the family, colleagues and friends we say a big thank you to the National Leader for his fatherly and timely intervention. Further support or assistance from other sources if received will be adequately acknowledged. For now, we are grateful to Asiwaju and his family.

The family and committee will however take it from there. Moreso, every other information relating the arrival and burial plans will be released shortly.

Thank you all.

