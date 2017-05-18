Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya: Condolences pour for late actress

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actors and stakeholders have expressed shock over the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya. The 42-year-old actor died on Thursday. Olaiya who delivered a baby in Canada in March is reported to have died in that country. In an Instagram post two days ago, she wrote: “Allhamdulilahi to you Allah I give all […]

